1 dead, 2 missing in sea incidents as tail end of frontal system affects Bicol region

MANILA - Rains due to the prevailing tail end of the frontal system has killed one while two are missing in the Bicol region as it triggered floods and landslides at the turn of the year, the Office of the Civil Defense in Region 5 said Saturday.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, OCD Spokesperson Gremil Naz said a 3-year-old boy drowned after their boat capsized in Camarines Sur due to bad weather, while two are missing in a separate sea incident.

“Sad to say mayroon pong isang naitalang patay sa Canaman, Camarines Sur. Three-year old male nalunod matapos mag-capsize boat na sinasakyan niya. Mayroon pong dalawang missing from Garchitorena, Camarines Sur. Same din po, nag-capsize 'yung boat nung 31 ng December 2020,” he said.

(Sad to say one died in Canaman, Camarines Sur. A 3-year-old male drowned when their boat capsized. Two others are still missing in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur after their boats also capsized last Dec. 31, 2020.)

Naz said the region has been experiencing continuous rains since Dec. 31 due to the tail end of the frontal system.

“Hindi naman malakas na ulan pero continuous kaya nakapag-trigger po ng landslide, soil erosion at flooding sa iba’t ibang parts ng Kabikulan,” said Naz.

(The rains were not heavy but continuous so they triggered landslides, soil erosion and flooding in many parts of the Bicol region.)

Based on official reports from provincial disaster response units, Naz said 55 flooding incidents were reported in 20 municipalities and 2 cities. There were also 18 landslides reported in 10 municipalities and 1 city in the region.

Naz added that flooding in some provinces have yet to subside.

“Mayroong reported sa amin na not passable na daanan dahil sa landslide. Ito po 'yung sa Matnog na part, isang provincial road, and 'yung ibang malalaking landslide sa Sorsogon ay na-clear na rin po. Mayroon na rin one lane passable,” he said.

(We received a report of a landslide in an area in Matnog, a provincial road, and the other landslides in Sorsogon have been cleared. One lane [on the road] is now also passable.)

Continuous rains also submerged hectares of ricefields in Camarines Sur and flooded homes in the towns of Milaor, Pamplona and Libmanan.

In Sorsogon, many houses were also flooded in Barangay Burabod and a landslide was reported in Barangay San Rafael in the town of Bulusan.

Floods also inundated several houses in Legazpi City.

Naz said 451 families or 1,232 individuals are in evacuation centers.

Local government units continue to assist and provide the needs of affected residents, he said.

