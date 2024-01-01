Firework chemicals can cause serious illnesses, expert warns

The festive fireworks of New Year's Eve result in a hazy cityscape of Metro Manila, as seen from the roof deck of the MMDA building in Pasig Quezon City on January 1, 2024. The Department of Health advises the public to wear facemasks due to the thick smog. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Chemicals contained in fireworks may cause serious respiratory illnesses when inhaled over time, an expert warned on Monday.

“Iyong mga paputok para magkaroon siya ng kulay nilalagyan siya ng certain chemicals. Itong mga chemicals na ito ay toxic sa atin and problem dito sa toxic elements na ito naga-accumulate siya sa atin,” Prof. Gerry Bagtasa from the UP Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology told ABS-CBN News.

“So mahinga lang natin siya ngayon, stay lang siya sa katawan natin… Naga-accumulate siya over our lifetime. Kung mas maram iyong nahinga natin, magkakaroon siya ng effect cumulatively kapag nasa edad na tayo na mas matanda,” he added.

On Monday morning, thick smog was observed in almost all cities in Metro Manila following the celebration of New Year.

Records from the Environmental Management Bureau show that as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Mandaluyong City had the worst air quality which was placed under “acutely unhealthy” category.

Cities of Pasig and Taguig, as well as Pateros, also showed “very unhealthy” air quality during the same time, while Caloocan City and San Juan City recorded “fair” air quality.

The rest of the cities had no record from the bureau.

Air quality in almost cities, meanwhile, improved before lunch time, the EMB records also showed.

“Definitely hindi siya fog, smog siya. These are emissions from last night dahil sa paputok. So dahil sa mahina kasi ang amihan in the past few days and iyong amihan siya sana ang magdadala papalayo ng Metro Manila ng usok ng mga paputok kagabi. But since mahina siya today nag-stay siya,” he explained.

Prof. Bagtasa is pushing for a total ban of fireworks which he says is one of the “emission sources” of pollution.

He also recommends the use of N94 or N95 masks for those who are regularly exposed to smoke or smog.

RELATED VIDEO