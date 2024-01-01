Firecracker-related injuries climb to at least 500 after New Year festivities

Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on January 1, 2023. Local government units were urged to set up community fireworks display to lessen injuries and address the health hazards of firecracker use. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

(UPDATED) A total of four persons were killed, while 520 people were injured due to the holiday-related incidents, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The data released by the PNP included incidents that took place during Christmas until 6 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

The data indicated that of the 810 holiday-related incidents, there were 509 casualties due to firecrackers. The PNP also recorded two stray bullets incidents with one person dead.

The PNP reported that P3.6 million worth of illegal firecrackers were confiscated.

Earlier on Monday, the Department of Health reported 231 fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) after the New Year revelry.

Of the 231 cases, 116 came in the wake of the recently-concluded New Year festivities -- the first since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were totally eased, and the first since the COVID-19 state of emergency globally was lifted.

"While we welcome the removal of restrictions, we saw that at their peak we had the lowest number of FWRIs. Our data shows that we have a new hope this year for less injuries by going for community fireworks displays across the nation," the DOH said in a statement.

Around 49 percent or 113 of the total cases came from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon (27), and the Ilocos Region (24.)

Majority, or 93 percent of the cases happened at home and in the streets, and the injuries involved a mix of legal but mostly illegal fireworks such as 5-star, Boga, Piccolo, and Pla-Pla.

The youngest victim is an 11-month-old baby from Metro Manila whose face and right eye were "burned by an illegal piccolo," while a 76-year-old man from the Ilocos Region suffered injuries to his right eye due to a kwitis.

Three people were amputated on New Year's Day, bringing the total to 11.

Some local government units earlier imposed strict bans on firecrackers in their respective cities.

The DOH warned that the number of fireworks-related injuries may still rise as they receive more reports.

