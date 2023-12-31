Filipinos ring in 2024 with star-studded countdown events

A fireworks display, lasting 10 minutes, lights up the sky during the New Year’s eve celebration at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Thousands of Filipinos welcomed the new year in grand revelry, with star-studded countdown events held all over Metro Manila.

There were almost 20,000 Filipinos along Ayala Avenue in Makati City, according to organizers of the 'Nostalgia Meets the Future' New Year Countdown concert. Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez headlined the event with a one-hour set.

Her most anticipated performance was 'Written in the Sand', dubbed as the Pinoy millennium anthem.

Velasquez recreated her iconic performance of the song, which ushered in the year 2000 for most Filipinos. This time, she was joined by acclaimed theater artists in the country.

After 24 years, Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez recreates her iconic performance of 'Written in the Sand', which ushered the new millennium in 2000. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News.

Prior to Velasquez, PPop group SB19 also performed their hit songs such as Gento.

Spongecola also performed their hits Pasubali, Tambay, Puso. It's Showtime host Karylle, wife of Spongecola vocalist Yael Yuzon made a surprise appearance in the show.

A lights and laser show and a grand fireworks display was held at midnight.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY

In Rizal Park, Filipinos arrived as early as Sunday morning to avoid the traffic and secure prime spots for the festivities in the evening, which featured a spectacular fireworks display.

Picnic setups dotted the landscape, showcasing the dedication of families and friends who had prepared for a joyous celebration despite the scorching sun.

"Lagi kami talaga dito... Taun-taon kasama yung pamilya ko..dito masaya yung pagsalubong ng bagong taon," said Melinda Megallon from Bulacan.

The Luneta Park administration emphasized certain guidelines for celebrants: the use of plastic mats was prohibited to preserve the park's grass, and the breaking of items like soft drink bottles was strictly forbidden. Alcohol, cigarettes, and vaping were also not allowed within Luneta Park premises.

Security measures were in place with personnel stationed throughout the park, particularly at entrance and exit points.

Quezon City also had a fireworks display at midnight to highlight their own countdown at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

The event was headlined by Vice Ganda, who was the last performer to take the stage and entertained the crowd until the stroke of midnight.

Vice Ganda performs during the Quezon City yearend countdown at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on December 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

OPM bands including The Dawn, Autotelic, Orange and Lemons, Cueshé, and Mayonnaise also performed, while drag queens including Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, Bernie, and Arizona Brandy were also present.

STAR-STUDDED

Wendy of Red Velvet performs at the New Year's countdown event at the Bonifacio Global City. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

Bonifacio Global City rang in 2024 with a star-studded line-up of performers, including three of the five members of Red Velvet: Irene, Seulgi and Wendy. Also featured were some of the country's top artists in Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, Zack Tabudlo and young artist Adie.

Red Velvet's Wendy started her two-song set at 11:18 p.m., performing 'Like Water' and 'Why Can't You Love Me.' Irene and Seulgi went on to perform 'Naughty' and 'Monster.'

After their performance, they joined officials of the local government of Taguig City and Buendia in the countdown to 2024. A ten-minute fireworks display showered the BGC skies.

Buendia closed the party with a set of Eraserheads hits.

Reports from Jervis Manahan, Izzy Lee, Anna Cerezo, and MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

