Female employee remains in hospital following bank crash: QCPD

MANILA -- The Quezon City Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit has filed complaints of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property against the driver of an SUV that rammed into a bank in Greater Lagro, Quezon City on Thursday evening.

The incident left one woman dead and six others injured.

As of Monday morning, five of the six individuals hurt in the incident have been discharged from the hospital. They include a bank employee, a security guard and three clients.

Meanwhile, the remaining female bank employee who suffered a head injury is still admitted at the hospital. She is in stable condition, according to QCPD Public Information Officer P/Maj Jennifer Gannaban.

Gannaban also said that the driver of the SUV is currently under the custody of the QCPD Traffic Sector 2.

The driver has previously said that he was not sure how his vehicle ended up inside the bank. He said he was trying to park but was having trouble going into reverse.

The QCPD has earlier said that the crash was caused by the driver's error rather than vehicular malfunction.

Police Brig. Gen. Red Maranan, director of the Quezon City Police District, said the driver of the SUV was not under the influence of alcohol, and there were no mechanical failure in the vehicle.

CCTV footage released by the QCPD shows the SUV moving backward and forward crashing on the bank's entrance and the counter. -- With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News.

