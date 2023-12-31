1st blessing of 2024: New Year baby born at Fabella Hospital

Ronalyn Concepcion and John Michael Dizon welcome their son, Jhaiden Railey, the first baby of 2024. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- A couple welcomed the first baby of 2024 at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Ronalyn Concepcion, 23, gave birth to a healthy boy at exactly 12:00 midnight.

Concepcion named him Jhaiden Railey.

"Mahirap po 'pag first baby pero okay naman po. Worth it po yung lumabas yung baby. Sana lumaki siya ng healthy," Concepcion said.

Her husband, John Michael Dizon, became emotional upon seeing their first child, which was born after three years of pregnancy attempts.

"Sobrang saya po kasi ngayon pa lang po ako nagkaganito e. Kasi po ang tagal po namin hinihintay po 'to. 'Yung future niya, gagawin ko ang lahat para sa kanya," Dizon said.

They both consider their baby as the biggest blessing for the new year.

Meanwhile, the hospital observed a decrease in the number of those who deliver babies on New Year’s day.

"Medyo matumal po 'yung dating ng pasyente natin sa ngayon. Ini-expect po kasi namin at least mga 20-30 patients ang nagle-labor sa araw na 'to," according to Dr. Brenan Ian Capuno, High-Risk Pregnancy Specialist.

Since the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital no longer requires mothers to be tested for COVID-19.

But they assure that they still follow the health and safety protocols set by the Department of Health.

"Mula po nung nababa 'yung public health emergency ng COVID, hindi na po lahat ng pasyente natin ini-screen natin para sa COVID-19 testing, pero lahat po ng mga may sintomas, sinusunod pa rin natin 'yung mga protocols ng DOH at existing pa rin 'yung COVID-19 isolation rooms natin," Dr. Capuno said.

To keep the tradition alive, the hospital will provide gifts to the newborn baby such as clothing and other essentials.

"Naging tradisyon na talaga ng Fabella Hospital na magkaroon kami ng New Year baby. Lalo na po sa OB-Gyne na tulad ko. Ang gusto namin ay magbigay ng buhay sa mga pasyente natin," Dr. Capuno said.

RELATED VIDEO