1 injured in New Year shooting between rival gangs in Caloocan

Violence erupted at the beginning of 2024 between two rival groups in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City. According to Caloocan officials, both groups consist mostly of teenagers.

Based on the Caloocan PNP investigation, Jasper Querol, a tricycle driver, and his group confronted an opposing gang residing in Barangay 153 for allegedly assaulting one of their members.

Initially, a fistfight broke out between the two groups, followed by a chase.

“Ang sabi nung biktima natin, kaya sila pumunta dun dahil itong grupo na to, itong isa sa mga naaresto natin, meron pinalo dun sa grupo na 'yun kaya sila napasugod,” said Police Captain Julius Villafuerte, chief of Caloocan PNP sub station 5.

The violence spilled over into nearby alleys, particularly at the corner of Cavite and Batangas alleys.

At this point, one of the complainants pulled out a gun and started shooting.

However, the rival gang also had firearms and retaliated with gunfire.

During the shootout, Querol was hit by a bullet. He was promptly taken to the MCU Hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects, a 19-year-old, was arrested, and a minor was rescued and charged with violating Article 252 of the Revised Penal Code (Physical injuries inflicted in tumultuous affray) and frustrated homicide.

Four other suspects remain at large, one of whom is a minor.

“'Yung na-arrest natin na minor, kasama pa rin naman siya dun sa kaso ng tumultuous affray, tumultuous affray ito, 'yung locally tawagin natin is riot o rambulan so isa siya sa makakasuhan dun,” Police Captain Villafuerte said.

According to an official of Barangay 153, they have been imposing a curfew, but this was relaxed due to the New Year's Eve celebration.

“Hindi natin pinagbawalan sila dahil alam natin may okasyon. Kaya sa mga magulang na lang, ulitin ko po gabayan po natin anak natin,” said Teodoro Sermon, executive officer of Barangay 153.