1 dead due to stray bullets amid New Year revelry: PNP

MANILA -- One person was reported dead after being hit by a stray bullet fired during the New Year's Eve revelry, according to data from the Philippine National Police.

The PNP recorded 810 New Year-related incidents, which included 520 injuries and 4 fatalities as of 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

There were two incidents of stray bullets, resulting in one death while the other was injured.

Meanwhile, 13 people were nabbed for illegally discharging firearms, with one injured.

Two have also died while nine were injured by firecracker-induced flames amid the New Year revelry.

Some 240 incidents of illegal sale and possession of firecrackers were reported. Authorities also confiscated P3.6M worth of illegal firecrackers, the PNP said.

This year's revelers welcomed the new year in a first after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Authorities in mid-2023 lifted the state of public health emergency on COVID-19, which kept millions of people across the globe at home isolated and quarantined.

