Decorative balloons for the new year 2023 go on sale in Manila on December 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos jr. welcomed 2023 urging Filipinos to embody solidarity and unity, amid what he describes as challenging times for the public as the nation reels from economic challenges of increasing prices.

In his New Year’s message, the chief executive urged Filipinos to "remain steadfast and united" as the country bucks through adversities.

"As we look forward to a fruitful and hopeful New Year, let us remain steadfast and united as ever as we ask for the Almighty's continued guidance in our journey toward a better, brighter, and more prosperous future for our nation," he said.

The Pinoy's "Bayanihan spirit," he said, will make them overcome one challenge after the other.

"As we reflect on the events that transpired in the previous year, I hope that we will draw strength ond inspiration from what truly binds us together—our genuine love for our fellow Filipinos and our country."

Inflation quickened to 8.8 percent last November, with some Filipinos opting to tighten belts and forego tradition despite loosening pandemic traditions.

Some provinces are also recovering from a shearline-spurred rainfall on Christmas day which cost some 40 lives, based on national disaster office data.