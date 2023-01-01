DOH: Fireworks-related injuries lower this year at 137

Filipino doctors treat injured revelers at a hospital during New Year's celebrations in Manila on Sunday. Firecracker-related injuries have risen during the turn-of-the-year festivities, according to the Department of Health. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE



The Department of Health (DOH) tallied less fireworks-related injuries during the New Year festivities compared to the previous year, the agency reported.

“Batay sa ating comparison report, mas mababa po ng 15% ang kaso natin mula 2021, habang mas mababa naman ng 46% kumpara sa ating 5-year average period,” DOH OIC-Secretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a media forum in Baguio on Sunday morning.

From December 21, the DOH logged 52 cases of fireworks-related injuries. Additional 85 cases were reported on New Year's Eve, bringing a total of injured cases to 137 cases as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Sa Bicol naman naitala ang pinaka malaking pagtaas ng mga kaso. Mula sa zero case noong 2021, nakapagtala po tayo ng iilang kaso sa MIMAROPA at Northern Mindanao,” Vergeire said.

Meanwhile, 7 regions have reported a lower fireworks-related injuries: Region 3, 6, Calabarzon, 7, 1, CAR, and BARMM.

Those injured are mostly male, between age 12-17 years old.

Most injuries are caused by burns and blasts on hands with or without amputations, as well as eye injuries, according to the report.

“Apat sa anim na blast or burn with amputation ay naputukan gamit ang ligal na fireworks katulad ng whistle bomb. Mas mababa ang injuries na nangangailang ng amputation ngayon taon kumpara sa mga nakaraang taon,” Vergeire said.

“Noong 2021, 84 or 53% ng kaso ng mga fireworks-related injury ay dulot ng paggamit ng ligal na paputok. Ngayong taon ito po ay mas mababa nang bahagya o 48% ng mga kaso… Maraming kaso ay dulot sa pinagbabawal na paputok tulad ng boga at 19%, five-star at 10%, at super lolo at 6%. Pagdating sa kaso ng ligal na paputok, kwitis at 19% at whistle bomb at 7%, ang kasama sa top 5 na sanhi ng pinsala dulot ng paputok,” she added.

Eighty-three percent of those injured were not intoxicated by alcohol consumption this year, slightly lower compared to 88% last year.

Most of those injured were treated and sent home, or 88%. Ten percent were admitted in hospitals.

“Sa 13 cases na nagpa-ospital, 2 po ay na discharged na,” Vergeire said.

The DOH advised those who are injured to seek medical attention in medical facilities should their injuries cannot be treated at home.

The health department said it will continue to monitor fireworks-related injuries until January 6.