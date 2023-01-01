A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows a fire rescue personnel holding a resident on a flooded street on Christmas day in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, Dec. 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/BFP Handout

MANILA — The reported death toll from the massive Christmas flooding that hit parts of Mindanao, Bicol, and Visayas has risen to 49, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

Most of the deaths were from Northern Mindanao, the council said in its latest situational report issued 6 a.m. Sunday. The floods also left 16 wounded and 22 missing.

The NDRRMC also said more than 553,000 people—over 141,000 families—were affected by the floods caused by the shear line across 10 regions.

Some 41,000 of the affected population were staying outside evacuation centers.

Nine roads and 3 bridges, mostly in the Mimaropa region, remain unpassable as of Sunday.

NDRRMC estimated infrastructure damage at P1.13 billion and agricultural damage to more than P243 million.

Northern Mindanao bore the brunt of the flooding, with damage to infrastructure and agriculture there alone amounting to P1.11 billion and P172 million, respectively.

Seven cities and towns in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao were also placed under a state of calamity.

The government has so far given up to P48 million worth of assistance. About P32 million of these were distributed through food packs and non-food items.

