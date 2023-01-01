Cardinal Advincula: Learn, follow Benedict's example of Christian life

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula appealed to the faithful to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for "courageously witnessing to the Gospel in our modern world marred by fractures and skepticism."

The top member of the Archdiocese of Manila issued the message a day after Benedict's death.

"[Benedict] prophetically warned us against the 'dictatorship of relativism,' from which our post-truth world is now suffering."

Advincula added that Benedict "reminded us of the fundamental core of Christian life, which is to experience the absolute love of Jesus and fully respond to His love."

He also urged the Catholic community to honor the memory of the late Pope Emeritus by learning from his preaching and following his example of Christian life.

The former pope died at the age of 95 on December 31, 2022, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.