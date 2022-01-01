Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippine General Hospital has been admitting an average of 6 to 8 patients with COVID-19 of varying severity since Christmas Day, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to Dr. Jonas del Rosario, the hospital had 85 such patients as of Friday, December 31, up from 30 on December 25.

Of the 70 adult patients, more than 35 are considered moderate cases and about more than 12 are severe, Del Rosario said.

There were also 10 patients who are minors, the youngest of whom is 6 months old.

"Kalahati doon ay mild, tapos merong . . . Mga 2, 3 na severe." Del Rosario said, adding that the PGA is ready to increase its COVID beds if needed.

The hospital currently has 100 beds allotted for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Del Rosario said that as of the numbers the hospital received at 3 a.m., it did not any patient with firecracker-related injuries.