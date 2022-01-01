A resident clears out debris in a home in Barangay San Francisco, Anini-y, Antique on December 28, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The death toll from Typhoon Odette has reached 407, as of Saturday morning, based on the latest bulletin from the government's disaster response agency, while 82 were reported missing.

In its first situational report on Odette for 2022, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) added 2 more fatalities.

The NDRRMC said 4,462,997 people were affected by Odette, which ravaged many areas in the Visayas and Mindanao ahead of the 2021 holidays.

A total of 535,373 houses were also damaged by Odette during its onslaught from December 16 to 17, with 170,350 considered "totally damaged."

The NDRMMC said 205 cities and municipalities have already restored their electricity, while 79 were still without power.

Only 1 out of 18 areas have water back, the NRMMC added.

Meanwhile,129 Odette-devastated areas were still experiencing communication outage.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P16.65 billion, most of which was recorded in the Caraga.

Meanwhile, losses to crops, livestock, poultry and agricultural equipment was pegged at nearly P7 billion, with Western Visayas sustaining the most damage, the NDRRMC reported.

A total of 334 cities and municipalities were put under a state of calamity.

Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan has called for a Senate hearing for possible realignment of P1.4 trillion in unspent funds from the 2021 national budget to augment ongoing recovery efforts in light of the devastation brought by the typhoon.

