Presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte greet supporters a caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The camp of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte in a statement on Saturday requested supporters to postpone scheduled caravans in Metro Manila amid concerns over the omicron COVID-19 variant.

"The safety of everyone is of paramount importance to us," said the group representing Marcos, who is running for president, and running-mate Duterte.

"That is why we are advising all our supporters to exercise self-restraint in their political mobilization plans in compliance with the IATF decision.

"We are also appealing to our supporters to suspend mass gatherings and obey the guidelines under the Alert level 3."

Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Monday, January 3, until January 15.