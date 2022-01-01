The number of firecracker-related injuries dropped this year, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

In a press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said there were 85 such injuries reported between December 21, 2021 and 3 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, down from 96 in the same time last year.

"That’s a bit of improvement," Duque said.

"We have less fireworks-related injuries. Ngunit ang mga bilang ng kaso ay maaaring tumaas sa mga susunod na araw dahil sa mga huling reports at consultations."

Thirty-six of the victims were in Metro Manila, and most of them were male between 11 and 30 years old.

Most of the victims were passersby or spectators who were hit by firecrackers such as boga, 5-star and piccolo.

Meanwhile, according to Police Col. Nolie Asuncion of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, there were 18 cases of illegal firearms discharge between December 16, 2021 and Saturday.