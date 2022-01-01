100 stranded OFWs brought home from Bahrain

MANILA — Some 100 stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated from Bahrain, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

The migrant workers arrived January 1 on a special repatriation flight mounted by the agency.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola, who also joined the flight after her official visit to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, also thanked the government's partners who made the repatriation flights possible.

"I extend my thanks to our global network of embassies and consulates, our people on the ground, members of other government agencies, and the private sector who worked and are working hard to bring home our kababayans amidst the pandemic. Rest assured that the DFA will continue with our sworn duty to protect the rights and promote the welfare of our overseas Filipinos," she said.

The OFWs would undergo facility-based quarantine, in accordance with the country's health protocols, which include COVID-19 RT-PCR test, the DFA said.

The DFA said has brought home a total of 454,796 overseas Filipinos as of Dec. 31.

