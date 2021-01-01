Hospitals report record-low fireworks-related injuries as PH enters 2021

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Several hospitals in the country have reported record-low fireworks-related injuries as Filipinos welcomed the New Year despite the pandemic, coupled with the government’s clampdown on fireworks use, hospital officials said Friday.

Since Dec. 24 until early Jan. 1, the East Ave. Medical Center (EAMC) only reported 5 firecracker injuries, considered the lowest since 2006.

Dr. Willie Saludares, EAMC’s emergency department and trauma center head, said in an interview on Teleradyo that 3 of the injuries were because of firework “kwitis,” or mini skyrockets, while the most recent case was an eye injury due to “piccolo.”

Last year, EAMC recorded 29 cases of firecracker-related injuries.

Dr. Wenceslao Llauderes, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila’s chief of medical professional staff, said the hospital has documented 10 injuries as of 7 a.m.

Of the 10 recorded cases, 5 involved minors, according to Llauderes.

“Generally, out of this 10, 1 lang ang active 9 ang passive... 1 ang naputulan ng daliri, with amputation, na active na nagpaputok,” he added.

Most of the injuries were caused by “kwitis,” while the person who had a finger amputated was caused by “super tuna” firecracker, the use of which has been banned by police since 2018.

"If we compare the data of last year... last year we have 38 documented cases, but within today, as of 7 a.m., 10 lang,” the doctor explained.

“Generally lahat naman ay out-patient, pinalabas sila, nagbigay tayo ng proper wound dressing at anti-tetanus [shot]. Ang 10 na yan ay nakauwi naman.”

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center chief Dr. Imelda Mateo, meanwhile, hailed the low cases of firework injuries this 2021, as the hospital only reported 4 cases.

“Malaking-malaki ang pagbabago. So far, simula noong Dec. 31 nang umaga, or Dec. 30, 4 lang ang naitalang kaso sa atin. 3 sa Region 4-A at isa sa NCR,” Mateo said.

Most were minor injuries, she pointed out.

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

