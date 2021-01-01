Duterte OKs GCQ classification for Metro Manila, 7 areas

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the general community quarantine classification for the capital region and 7 other areas until the end of January, Malacañang said on Friday.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, was placed under the modified general community quarantine.
The following areas will be under GCQ until January 31, according to the statement released by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.
- Metro Manila
- Santiago City
- Batangas
- Tacloban City
- Iligan City
- Lanao del Sur
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
Duterte earlier said the restriction was to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which experts said could surge after the holiday gatherings.
Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under GCQ since August, with stricter lockdowns enforced in earlier months as COVID-19 infections rose.
As of Thursday, the country has 474,064 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 439,796 are recoveries while 25,024 are considered active infections.
The death toll, meanwhile, stood at 9,244.
The country's first confirmed coronavirus infection was recorded on January 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.
