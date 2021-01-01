Duterte adds travelers from US with restrictions over COVID-19 variant

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has included foreign travelers from the United States barred from entering the Philippines to prevent the entry of a new variant of the coronavirus, Malacañang announced Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive’s decision was based on the recommendations of the health department and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Roque earlier backtracked from a previous statement that travelers from the United States are not restricted from going to the Philippines.

In his latest statement as of Friday afternoon, Roque said foreign passengers who came from the US or who have been there within 14 days before arriving in the Philippines will not be allowed entry starting 12:01 a.m., Jan. 3, 2021 (Manila time) until Jan. 15, 2021.



But effective immediately, passengers coming from the US, or who have been in the said country within 14 days before arriving in the country before 12:01 of Jan. 3, 2021 (Manila time) will be allowed to enter the Philippines but will be required to undergo 14-day quarantine “even if they obtain a negative RT-PCR test result.”

Also effective immediately, Filipino citizens who are coming from the US or who have been to the US 2 weeks before arrival in the country, which includes those who will arrive on 12:01 a.m. of Jan. 3, 2021 (Manila time) will be allowed to enter the country but will also be required to undergo 14-day quarantine despite negative RT-PCR test result.

Duterte earlier prohibited from entering the country from 12:01 a.m. of Dec. 30, 2020 until Jan. 15, 2021 all foreign travelers coming from, or transiting through, the following territories, or who have been to these places 14 days before arrival in the Philippines, according to Malacañang.

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong, SAR

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

The Office of the President also extended the suspension of flights from, and the prohibition of entry on all travelers coming from or transiting through, the UK until Jan. 15.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: