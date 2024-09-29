PHOTO: Healthy heart, healthy body | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Healthy heart, healthy body

PHOTO: Healthy heart, healthy body

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Participants practice Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) during a demonstration session in celebration of World Heart Day at a mall in Pasig City on September 29, 2024.
Philippine Heart Association
CPR
Philippine College of Cardiology
World Heart Day
