DOH: No mask mandate, nothing to fear from new COVID variant | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
DOH: No mask mandate, nothing to fear from new COVID variant
DOH: No mask mandate, nothing to fear from new COVID variant
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 09:05 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 25, 2024 10:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
covid
|
xec
|
health
|
variant
|
infection
|
influenza
|
doh
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.