WHO warns of antivenom shortages amid snake bite scourge | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

WHO warns of antivenom shortages amid snake bite scourge

WHO warns of antivenom shortages amid snake bite scourge

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
health
|
snake
|
snakebite
|
antivenom
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.