New migraine drugs no better than cheap painkillers: big study | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

New migraine drugs no better than cheap painkillers: big study

New migraine drugs no better than cheap painkillers: big study

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
migraine
|
triptans
|
painkillers
|
paracetamol
|
rimegepant
|
ubrogepant
|
aspirin
|
ibuprofen
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.