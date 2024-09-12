Mpox kills 2 people in Cameroon, 6 more infections confirmed | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
Mpox kills 2 people in Cameroon, 6 more infections confirmed
Mpox kills 2 people in Cameroon, 6 more infections confirmed
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 12, 2024 09:14 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
health
|
mpox
|
cameroon
|
africa
|
congo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.