Weight loss drug safe, effective for under-12 kids: study | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Weight loss drug safe, effective for under-12 kids: study

Weight loss drug safe, effective for under-12 kids: study

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
health
|
childhood obesity
|
weight loss
|
weight loss drug
|
liraglutide
|
GLP-1
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.