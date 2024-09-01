DOH: 3 new mpox patients bring number of active cases to 8 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

DOH: 3 new mpox patients bring number of active cases to 8

DOH: 3 new mpox patients bring number of active cases to 8

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
mpox
|
Department of Health
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.