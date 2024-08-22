Tracers face challenges in reaching close contacts of new mpox patient | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
Tracers face challenges in reaching close contacts of new mpox patient
Tracers face challenges in reaching close contacts of new mpox patient
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 05:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mpox
|
Department of Health
|
contact tracing
|
Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit
|
DOH
|
QCESU
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.