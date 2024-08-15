No new mpox case in Philippines, DOH says as global health emergency is declared | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

No new mpox case in Philippines, DOH says as global health emergency is declared

No new mpox case in Philippines, DOH says as global health emergency is declared

Joyce Balancio, Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News, Agence France-Presse
 | 
Updated Aug 15, 2024 05:41 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
mpox
|
monkeypox
|
Africa
|
DOH
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.