San Juan to ban swimming, playing in flood waters to prevent leptospirosis | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
San Juan to ban swimming, playing in flood waters to prevent leptospirosis
San Juan to ban swimming, playing in flood waters to prevent leptospirosis
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 07:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
flood
|
health
|
leptospirosis
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.