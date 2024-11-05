Oral health advocate and dentist Sam Bernardo to launch dental care app | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Oral health advocate and dentist Sam Bernardo to launch dental care app

Oral health advocate and dentist Sam Bernardo to launch dental care app

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
oral health
|
dental care
|
dentist
|
Sam Bernardo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.