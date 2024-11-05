DOH: Higit 2,700 kaso ng leptospirosis sa NCR naitala mula Enero hanggang Oktubre 2024 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

DOH: Higit 2,700 kaso ng leptospirosis sa NCR naitala mula Enero hanggang Oktubre 2024

DOH: Higit 2,700 kaso ng leptospirosis sa NCR naitala mula Enero hanggang Oktubre 2024

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
leptospirosis
|
dengue
|
Metro Manila
|
Department of Health
|
bagyo
|
weather
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.