DOH expects continuous rise in vector-borne illnesses as extreme weather persist | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

DOH expects continuous rise in vector-borne illnesses as extreme weather persist

DOH expects continuous rise in vector-borne illnesses as extreme weather persist

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Dengue
|
Department of Health
|
Leptospirosis
|
National Capital Region
|
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Metro Manila Center for Health Development
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.