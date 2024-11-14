Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study

Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
health
|
diabetes
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.