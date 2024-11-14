Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study
Global diabetes rate has doubled in last 30 years: study
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 14, 2024 10:21 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
health
|
diabetes
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.