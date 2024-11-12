WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis
WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 08:39 PM PHT
Read More:
Global Tuberculosis Report 2024
|
WHO
|
World Health Organization
|
drug resistant TB
|
HIV
|
AIDS
|
kalusugan
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.