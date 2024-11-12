WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis

WHO: Pilipinas may mataas na insidente ng tuberculosis

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Global Tuberculosis Report 2024
|
WHO
|
World Health Organization
|
drug resistant TB
|
HIV
|
AIDS
|
kalusugan
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.