PHOTO: Pink crossing in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

PHOTO: Pink crossing in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PHOTO: Pink crossing in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 03, 2024 02:54 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
People cross the pink pedestrian crossing at the corner of Gen. Aguinaldo and Gen. Malvar Streets in Araneta City, Quezon City, on October 3, 2024.
Read More:
pedestrian crossing
|
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
|
Araneta
|
Quezon City
|
cancer survivors
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.