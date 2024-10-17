WHO: 9 out of 10 deaths in Western Pacific including PH due to noncommunicable diseases | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
WHO: 9 out of 10 deaths in Western Pacific including PH due to noncommunicable diseases
WHO: 9 out of 10 deaths in Western Pacific including PH due to noncommunicable diseases
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 03:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Health
|
Fitness
|
Diseases
|
Non-communicable diseases
|
Heat stroke
|
Heart attack
|
Medicine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.