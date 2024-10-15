PHOTO: Happy Handwashing Day! | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

PHOTO: Happy Handwashing Day!

PHOTO: Happy Handwashing Day!

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 15, 2024 03:24 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Children participate in a handwashing activity before receiving their meal at the Project Pearls community center in Tondo, Manila, on October 15, 2024, in observance of International Handwashing Day.
Read More:
International Handwashing Day
|
Project Pearls
|
Tondo
|
handwashing
|
hand hygiene
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.