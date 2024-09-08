Mahigit 60 karosa pumarada sa Marian procession sa Malolos City | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Mahigit 60 karosa pumarada sa Marian procession sa Malolos City

Mahigit 60 karosa pumarada sa Marian procession sa Malolos City

Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo
 | 
Updated Sep 08, 2024 07:26 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Marian
|
Procession
|
Mama Mary
|
Mother Mary
|
Malolos
|
Cathedral
|
Immaculate Conception
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.