Miss Cosmo PH Ahtisa Manalo recovering from ankle injury after stage incident in Vietnam | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Miss Cosmo PH Ahtisa Manalo recovering from ankle injury after stage incident in Vietnam

Miss Cosmo PH Ahtisa Manalo recovering from ankle injury after stage incident in Vietnam

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
beauty
|
pageant
|
Miss Cosmo
|
Ahtisa Manalo
|
injury
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.