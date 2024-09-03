Victoria Velasquez Vincent to compete in 2024 Miss Universe New Zealand | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Victoria Velasquez Vincent to compete in 2024 Miss Universe New Zealand

Victoria Velasquez Vincent to compete in 2024 Miss Universe New Zealand

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Victoria Velasquez Vincent
|
New Zealand
|
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe New Zealand
|
Pageantry
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.