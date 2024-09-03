Heart Evangelista dubbed PH's 'Queen of Fashion' in magazine cover | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Heart Evangelista dubbed PH's 'Queen of Fashion' in magazine cover

Heart Evangelista dubbed PH's 'Queen of Fashion' in magazine cover

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
lifestyle
|
Heart Evangelista
|
fashion
|
Tatler Philippines
|
Tatler
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.