'Beauty beyond skin deep': Local cosmetics brand Happy Skin donates classroom to school in Bulacan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

'Beauty beyond skin deep': Local cosmetics brand Happy Skin donates classroom to school in Bulacan

'Beauty beyond skin deep': Local cosmetics brand Happy Skin donates classroom to school in Bulacan

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Education
|
Happy Skin
|
TikTok
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.