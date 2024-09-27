'One More Chance,' 'Bar Boys' musicals get Gawad Buhay citations | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

'One More Chance,' 'Bar Boys' musicals get Gawad Buhay citations

'One More Chance,' 'Bar Boys' musicals get Gawad Buhay citations

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
theater
|
Gawad Buhay
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.