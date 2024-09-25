Michelle Dee goes blonde at Paris Fashion Week | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Michelle Dee goes blonde at Paris Fashion Week
Michelle Dee goes blonde at Paris Fashion Week
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 04:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Michelle Dee
|
fashion
|
Paris Fashion Week
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.