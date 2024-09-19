Teen pregnancies in public schools decrease as in-person classes resume | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Teen pregnancies in public schools decrease as in-person classes resume

Teen pregnancies in public schools decrease as in-person classes resume

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
teenage pregnancy
|
DepEd
|
youth
|
adolescent pregnancy
|
CPD
|
bill
|
health
|
education
|
child pregnancy
|
population
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.