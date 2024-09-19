PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival
PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival
AFP, Hector Retamal
Published Sep 19, 2024 09:23 AM PHT
Read More:
Moon Festival
|
Mooncake festival
|
Mid-Autumn Festival
|
Shanghai
|
China
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.