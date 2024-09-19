PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival

PHOTO: China celebrates Moon Festival

AFP, Hector Retamal
The full moon rises above skyscrapers at the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on September 18. 2024. Hector Retamal, AFP
