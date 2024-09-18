'We're still here': CCP's opera masterclass to shape, spotlight Filipino talent | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'We're still here': CCP's opera masterclass to shape, spotlight Filipino talent
'We're still here': CCP's opera masterclass to shape, spotlight Filipino talent
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 11:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Progetto Puccini
|
Opera
|
Classical Music
|
Cultural Center of the Philippines
|
CCP
|
Fabio Armiliato
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.