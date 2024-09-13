Lea Salonga's wax figure for Madame Tussauds Singapore finally unveiled | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Lea Salonga's wax figure for Madame Tussauds Singapore finally unveiled

Lea Salonga's wax figure for Madame Tussauds Singapore finally unveiled

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Madame Tussauds
|
Lea Salonga
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.