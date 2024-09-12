PH bet Belle Bilasano excited to bring home Face of Beauty International crown | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
PH bet Belle Bilasano excited to bring home Face of Beauty International crown
PH bet Belle Bilasano excited to bring home Face of Beauty International crown
MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 12, 2024 12:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Belle Bilasano
|
Face of Beauty International
|
pageant
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.